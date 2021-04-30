Businesses prepare for loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are hours away from the next step in Vegas’ reopening! Businesses are busy preparing for new COVID-19 guidelines that will go into effect at midnight.

After months of vaccinations and slowing the spread of COVID in the community, restrictions are now being loosened. For small businesses like Pink Desert, this is paving the way to hire more employees and bring in even more customers.

“We do have a smaller space, and the capacity limits have been hard as a small business,” said Darci Schurig, founder and designer of Pink Desert.

Capacity limits will increase from 50 to 80%, and social distancing will go from six feet to three feet.

Schurig is busy preparing, saying she’ll need to order new signs to reflect the changes.

“I’m really excited, as these restrictions are continuing to loosen, and we can get more people in here,” she said.

The designer says they’ll now be able to welcome 12 people into the store, just in time for their Mother’s Day sale. It will also pave the way to plan in-store events.

“Bringing speakers in, doing fun parties, learning classes; we’ve done cookie decorating,” Schurig shared. “We’re just excited to get back to that part of our brand.”

Link Pink Desert, Performance Footwear has had to work through tight guidelines in a smaller space. Manager Serra Wildfong says with spring recreation well underway, this is a helpful boost.

“With the holidays and the influx of people going outside because of the warm weather, it will be nice to have that option,” Wildfong said.

Now, both businesses are looking to hire employees to meet the demand. Wildfong is looking forward to planning more running groups and events for customers.

“We have shoe brands, their reps, they come out, they have people try on shoes,” Wildfong shared. “They kind of specialize in that and get their name out there and get our name out there, too.”

Both businesses say they’re ready to go back to full capacity. In order for that to happen, 60% of eligible people in Clark County will need to have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.