LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas prepares for both the National Association of Broadcasters Show and the NFL Draft next week, businesses are ready for an economic boost.



“Very exciting,” Las Vegas visitor Derek Ro said of both big events. “I would love to see the scenes.”



The National Association of Broadcasters is bringing its convention back in person for the first time in two years, then the NFL Draft takes over later in the week.

Both are set to pump thousands of dollars into the Southern Nevada economy.



“People are excited to come back to Las Vegas,” Jason Soto, General Manager of VU Las Vegas said. “And I think that’s a great thing.”



Soto’s video production company has a huge hand in both events, and he said it’s a welcome change from what we’ve seen in the past few years.



“Economically you couldn’t say anything better,” Soto explained. “Business is being turned back on.”

UNLV economics professor Stephen Miller agreed, adding that we’re going in the right direction, especially with a lower COVID-19 risk.



“We’ve come almost 100 percent back from the dip,” Miller said. “And that recovery occurred in six months.”

As the preparations continue to ring in an exciting few days, many told 8 News Now they are ready to enjoy all that’s in store.



“With all of these great things happening,” Soto said. “You can feel the energy.”



“A lot of people are going to be coming in from over the country,” Ro concluded. “Supporting their team.”

In 2019, Nashville, Tennessee raked in around $224 million from hosting the NFL Draft. In 2021, Cleveland, Ohio saw an estimated $42 million.



NAB organizers are expecting about 50,000 people to attend next week’s show, with 900 exhibitors signed up to participate.