Businesses popping up in southwest Las Vegas despite pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic is crippling, but it’s not stopping some business from opening in the southwest valley. A shopping complex on S. Rainbow and the 215 has a few new places ready to start receiving patrons.

For example, Floyd’s 99 Cuts and Color just opened a couple of months ago.

“We’ve got great music. We offer a full style of services for men, women,” said Justin Micatrotto, the owner.

The new full-service barbershop in Spring Valley opened on June 1. It includes an edgy vibe with a musical greats poster wall as customers sit and get a trim.

“This is our first location,” said Micatrotto. “We do have one more under construction in Henderson.”

The #COVID19 pandemic is crippling but it’s not stopping businesses in the northwest and southwest #LasVegas valley from opening or expanding operations this year #8NN pic.twitter.com/cjh9DR3eHW — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) September 1, 2020

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “What has it been like to do construction and open up during the pandemic?”

Micatrotto: “I’m smiling under here. I’m smiling for a lot of reasons.”

Micatrotto says he remains optimistic following the COVID-19 situation, which delayed his original opening date and forced him to adjust financially to the circumstances.

“Before we open up the doors we need to understand that we estimate a payroll for this amount of time whether we see business or not,” Micatrotto said. “Worse case scenario, best case scenario. You’re doing the math.”

Micatrotto’s calculations reveal he can sustain for a while.

“We do know how to build a brand, and so we’re going to do that, it’s just going to be on a different timeline,” Micatrotto said.

Easing any hesitation was knowing other nearby businesses, including Greek Chicken, plan to open soon.

The San Diego -based chain also had to delay its opening a few months. Employee training is underway as the owners move forward to try and create success in uncertain times.