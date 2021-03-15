Businesses now operating at 50% capacity after restrictions loosen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Business owners are rejoicing Monday over the fact they can now seat up to 50% capacity.

The “Roadmap to Recovery” plan reached a critical point Monday at 12:01 a.m. when the capacity for businesses was increased from 35% to 50%. This impacts casinos, gyms, restaurants, bars and other businesses.

Locally owned Prommares, a Thai restaurant, is excited to welcome more guests back. The owner and employees are hopeful sales will improve after what has been a tough year.

“Hard, very hard. Yeah, the sales not good but we still are okay but it’s not that easy for business,” said Nick Nutanoo, Prommares thai food employee. “We’d love to see the customers come in and enjoy the food, more, more people.”

Many restaurants said they have been able to get by due to loyal take out customers.