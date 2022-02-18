Businesses happy to hear destructive ATM thief behind bars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who police say could be seen in security video stealing ATM machines and causing a whole lot of damage to valley businesses is behind bars tonight.

You may have seen these videos because they went viral. Scott West, 42, is accused of chaining up ATMs to his truck and pulling them out of businesses before driving off. West is facing more than 30 charges, including destruction of property and burglary.

Ernesto Cabrera Pena ran one of the businesses that was targeted.

Video from Ernesto’s Barbershop at Tropicana and Eastern shows the damage.

“I look in the camera. It is crazy,” he said. Just knowing an arrest was made brought him some relief.

Ernesto’s Barbershop had to close for half a month.

“It take 15 days not working,” Cabrera Pena said. “It is a small business. It is good.”

Same crime, different location. Video from Body Spa Salons and Wellness in the southwest valley shows the damage to another business. Nearly $15,000 in damage was done when the front of the spa came down.

“Chained up the ATM and drove off,” said Erica Soh, a spa employee. She said they had to board up the front until it could be repaired.

“It was a little inconvenience for our clients and for us, but we made it work,” Soh said.

The investigation reveals West hit six shops in total and is now facing more than a dozen crimes. Police found the truck West was in and say he admitted details of the crimes following his arrest on Feb. 10.

The reason for the crime spree: money to pay bills.

As for the ATM in the spa, West told police there was no cash, so the damage and trouble appeared to be for nothing.

“I am glad they caught him,” Soh said. “It is good news that he was caught.”

Both spots where the ATMs were were still empty on Friday. The businesses told 8 News Now the machines won’t be replaced any time soon.