LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new commercial and retail development near the new Durango Casino is finally coming to life. It comes after years of planning and expansion.

“The Bend” is one of the many new developments in the area. It is joined by “The Uncommons,” which is on the other side of the 215.

Renaldo Wynn is one the many business owners opening a new facility in this growing part of the valley. He and his wife own and operate Burn Bootcamp franchises. His newest one opens at The Bend development on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“We always knew somewhere in this area, whether it was Blue Diamond, Las Vegas, southwest, we would put a Burn over here, so it worked out. Perfect timing as you can see Uncommons, Durango Station. At the end of the day, it worked out as the best location for us and we’re so excited to come here to Las Vegas southwest area.” Wynn stated.

Other businesses coming to the area include a 10,000 square foot pickleball complex, along with many dining options like St. Felix, Freed’s Dessert Shop, The Great Greek, and a new brewery.

The Durango Casino, which is expected to the be the big draw in the area, opens on Nov. 20, 2023. Other businesses are opening over the next several months.