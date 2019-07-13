Business owners rebuilding, still looking for answers about what caused building fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been nearly a month since an entire building went up in flames on Paradise Road near Twain Avenue. Many business owners were left without a place to work, along with not knowing what comes next.

“No one’s talking about the cause of the fire or what’s next,” Gacovino said.

One of the biggest unknown business owners are dealing with is what caused the massive blaze that took out the business complex. Rich Gacovino owned a business at The Park, which is located at 3900 Paradise Road.

He was out at the site Friday examining the rubble.

“Look at it; it’s just a pile of wood and metal and who knows what else,” Gacovino said.

Gacovino ran his business, Gacovino & More: Multimedia Production Services out of the building. But now, the only things he has left of his business are contained in a backpack.

“This is all I got; my laptop computer and a couple of hard drives,” said Gacovino. “The landlord does not believe that the damage can be easily be repaired or restored within 180 days of the casualty.”

Following the fire, a company in Summerlin called “We Work” gave business owners free temporary work-spaces.

It’s unclear how long the remains of the burned out building will stay on the property. 8 News NOW reached out to the company that owns the property, and the property managers but have not heard back.

The Clark County Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.