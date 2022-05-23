LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire at a southeast valley business complex has left several people with questions.

At least two businesses were destroyed after the roof collapsed at a building on Sunset Road near Eastern Avenue, north of Sunset Park.

The fire caused the roof to collapse, leaving the building destroyed and a few business owners trying to figure out their next steps.

“It’s pretty damaged in there. Where am I going to work?” said Christy McGil, owner of Buff The Nail Boutique for eight years.

The fire was so intense, more than 70 firefighters were needed to put it out.

Vincenzo Pellegrini told 8 News Now he was worried about it spreading to his bridal shop, BridalXOXO.

“I was shocked,” Pellegrini said. “If all the dresses were catching on fire, for the brides that get married this week, it was going to be a catastrophe, but thank God.”

Now, he’s trying to get some of the lingering smoke smell out of the building. Investigators were looking through the debris for much of Monday, trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

“I’d like to know why it started,” McGil continued. “There has been construction and remodeling going on in our building.”

McGil has insurance, but said she has to move on after the damage.

“Just move forward and rebuild, maybe not in this location, maybe somewhere else,” she continued.

Crews were boarding up the building. Investigators did not yet say how much the damage is estimated to be or what caused the fire.