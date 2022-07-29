LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The downtown area was hit hard by storms Thursday night. Many business owners were mopping and sweeping up their storefronts on Friday, preparing for even more storms this weekend.

Barber and tattoo shop owner, Rob Snyder of Imperial DTLV had quite a mess to clean up this morning at his shop. He said when he got to work, he saw a lot of flooding.

He just opened for business not too long ago and found water had seeped through the back door last night, along with a leak in the ceiling. These are all things that can be expected when your business is in an older building, as many are in the arts district.

“Whenever it rains…All of sudden you discover holes in the roof that you forgot about, 6 months ago because it only rains there once in a while,” said Synder.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz of Ward 3, which spans Downtown and the Arts District, said while the rain is much needed, it’s important that the city is prepared.

“There are projects in the works with the city of las vegas, in terms of increasing our capacity for drain storms and obviously there are already projects in the work …But that kind of scope and scale take sometimes a year or year and a half to complete.”

All of the businesses 8 News Now spoke to were able to fully open back up today.