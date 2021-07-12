Business owners gearing up for influx of visitors to Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From EDM artist Illenium, to this past Saturday’s country music concert with the iconic Garth Brooks, Allegiant Stadium has become one of the hottest venues in Las Vegas.

Over at Jessie Rae’s BBQ, which is walking distance from the stadium, employee Mikayla Perkins recalls the crowds they saw over the weekend at their restaurant.

“Since Allegiant has opened and been doing all it’s big events this past week, it has been pretty busy,” she shared. “A lot of the customers came in prior to the Garth Brooks Concert, and that’s all we heard about before they headed out.”

Down the road at Made in Argentina, Maria and Pablo Rodrigues say this weekend was the busiest they’ve ever seen their restaurant, and they know it’s just the beginning.

“Honestly, it’s the first time I ever saw something like that,” Maria said.

“We are trying to find more people to work because we are expecting a lot of people coming from all around in the next coming months.”

Pablo added, “I heard that it’s going to be almost two or three events each week at Allegiant, so this area is going to be crazy nuts.”

With football season around the corner, both restaurants say they are currently looking to hire more people, noting that it’s the first time they’ve needed more staffing to accommodate the masses.

The next big event scheduled at Allegiant is the Gold Cup Final on Aug. 1st. The game will showcase the two best soccer teams in North and Central America and bring with it fans from all over the world. If you are looking to get tickets, they are currently sold out.