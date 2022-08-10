LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A ‘new concept’ hotel property is in the works near Allegiant Stadium, and 8 News Now spoke with business owners in the area, who called the project a chance for a big economic boost.

The ‘Otonomus Las Vegas’ is set to go in at the intersection of Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to the AHC Capital Holdings website. It’s described as a traditional hotel style, combined with an Airbnb collaboration.

Renderings of Otonomus Las Vegas (Credit: AHC Capital Holdings)

Those living in the area told 8 News Now this is another day, with yet another chance for Las Vegas to grow.

“Everywhere you look,” Las Vegas local Fenix Dresdner said. “They are building something new.”

The 303-room, four to five-story property is just a few blocks from Allegiant Stadium, and Brian Slipock, owner of Jackson’s Bar & Grill around the corner, calls this a new opportunity.

“Just going to be added volume and business for us,” Slipock said. “Which is great for the employees and staff.”

Slipock told 8 News Now events at Allegiant Stadium have upped foot traffic by about 30% in the last few years.

“Game day, things like that,” Slipock said. “People come here before and people come here after the games.”

However, he believes this kind of project will bring even different clientele.

“Not only is there going to be construction people that need to build it,” Slipock said of the new property. “But then after that, the people coming into town, staying two, three, four days.”

As for Dresdner, he said people living in the area are having a hard time keeping up with our city’s ever-changing skyline.

“I left last year for California,” he concluded. “And when I came back, all this area was built.”

According to the AHC Capital Holdings website, they plan to start this new hotel concept here in Las Vegas and open different locations around the world.