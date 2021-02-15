Business owner reacts to COVID restrictions loosening up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada are easing back a bit starting Monday.

Business capacity limits are now raised to 35% for restaurants, bars, gyms and amusement parks. Previously, capacity was at 25%. This encouraging news will mean businesses will be able to allow more patrons inside and reservations are no longer required for in-dining.

Many businesses have suffered during the pandemic due to the closures and limitations.

Chef Robert Teddy with Wicked Donuts said every move toward a full opening is helpful. He said what helped his business get by was it’s drive-thru window but now they will be able to accommodate more walk-in customers

“We’re always hoping that the governor will continue to expand of course,” he said.

On March 15, capacity is set to increase to 50% for almost all businesses and activities.