Business owner accused of forgery on vehicle title transactions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Motor Vehicles arrested a business owner who has allegedly been forging notary signatures on vehicle title transactions.

DMV Compliance Officers took 44-year-old Andre Alonzo Chambers into custody on a bench warrant on Dec. 16, 2021. He is the owner of DMV ASAP of Las Vegas which is a licensed service that submits vehicle registration transactions and title transfers on behalf of customers.

An audit revealed “suspicious business transactions,” according to the DMV. An investigation then found Chambers had allegedly forged the signatures of licensed notaries public as a way of speeding up the process on out-of-state title transfers for his customers, who were unaware this was happening.

Chambers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of forgery. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution on each charge.