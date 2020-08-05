Controversial business liability bill advances to the Senate; vote likely this evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A controversial proposal advanced to the Senate today. Senate Bill 4 would block a citizen from suing a business, except for hospitals, if they contract the virus.

But not all agree with the liability legislation.

The legislation offers liability protections to businesses, government agencies, including school districts, and nonprofits.

Critics claim it does not go far enough.

“Our frontline workers deserve the same protections as any other business does,” said Karla Perez, regional vice president with Universal Health Services.

The bill excludes certain medical facilities. Some argue that may create unforeseen consequences for many Nevada hospitals.

“We’ve been told that they’re afforded medical malpractice, but the two are not remotely connected,” explained Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce. “The hospitals are a business just like any other organization, and so, they should be afforded the same kind of protections.”

Perez said they want to open hospitals to visitors, but without the protections, that won’t happen.

Another critic included the largest teachers union in Nevada, Clark County Education Association (CCEA), who says it limits the rights of those who get sick at school. One union even went so far as to call it a “poison apple.”

“We have two major concerns,” said John Vellardita, CCEA executive director.

The union wants Nevada lawmakers to include legislation that protects CCSD staff. CCEA wanted to add language focusing on the district to the bill.

Several members of the union submitted public comment.

“We don’t agree with freeing an employer, in this case, the school district, free from any kind of liability exposure,” said Vellardita, “if in fact they don’t have some kind of robust safety testing and contact tracing program in place.”

The bill outlines cleaning standards for hotels and casinos, as well as offers certain protections for workers. CCEA wants legislators to also extend those to staff at school districts.

“It’s very vague for other employees and other work sites,” Vellardita stated. He also told us the union submitted recommendations and will “weigh our options” if certain requests are not met.

SB4 passed a key Senate committee just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.