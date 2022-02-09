Business is good and growing along Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northern part of the valley has seen a lot of growth in the last couples of years. And While housing developments and warehouses boomed near the northern beltway, the Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center area is also changing.

“Years ago when we asked our residents what is it that they wanted to see one thing that was identified was sit down restaurants,” North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron told 8 News Now.

Barron represents Ward 1 which borders Tropical and Lamb down to Lake Mead and Pecos. Barron is especially proud of the work they are doing along Lake Mead Boulevard. “I think this is one of the places to be in the valley,” Barron said.

New businesses such as Denny’s and Dunkin’ are adding to the list. business owners told 8 News Now they want to bring better services and good quality stores to this North Las Vegas community. “I think that bringing a nice safe place where people can come in sit down and enjoy their coffee,” Eva Vieira, owner of the nearby Dunkin’ told 8 News Now. “I just think that brings more value and positivity to the neighborhood.”

Erwin Arroyo is the owner of Vegas Baker. His store, along with Cali Bombs and Burgers where among the first eating establishments in the area and he said business is good for them. “Actually all the restaurants around is helping us a lot and we are pretty happy with that,” Arroyo said.