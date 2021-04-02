Business is bustling as shoppers return to Las Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As travel picks up, so does shopping. Shopping centers and malls, like Town Square, are seeing an influx of shoppers, a very different picture from this time last year.

“We needed this,” said Stephany Robinson. “I feel good about this today.”

Town Square feels alive again, with customers hitting up their favorite stores.

“It’s getting closer to normal,” said Vera Miller. “I don’t think I will feel completely normal until I lose the mask.”

Though the mask mandate remains, it seems like folks are more than happy to wear them to get closer to a little sense of normalcy.

“We came one time, and I don’t remember when, but it was a ghost town,” Miller shared.

Longtime friends Miller and Linda Faulk are both vaccinated. They say it’s the vaccines that are bringing people back out.

“More people are in stores, by far,” observed Faulk. “The staff are happy and friendly.”

Business owners also say the recent stimulus check is helping them with a boost in foot traffic.

“We have a result of people getting expendable income again,” said Richard Robinov, co-owner of Jacinta Boutique. “The month of March has been the strongest month since we have been open.”

It’s a huge relief for Robinov and the boutique’s other owners. They had to shut down right after their grand opening.

“It feels like people have woken up from a long nap,” he said. “You can see people walking around with smiles on their faces. You can see it in their eyes.”

Shoppers are bringing the long lost energy back to local businesses. Many of the people 8 News Now spoke to are hoping this is just the start of things picking back up in Town Square.

To encourage more customers, Robinov came up with a scavenger hunt for 10 stores in Town Square. You have to find each store and go inside, and then you have a chance at winning a $500 gift card.