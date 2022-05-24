LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire that destroyed two businesses in a business complex near Sunset Park is being investigated as arson, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire at business complex on Eastern Ave. and Sunset Rd. on May 23, 2022. (KLAS)

The fire started around 2 a.m. in one of the complex’s buildings on Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road. The massive fire caused the roof to collapse. More than 70 firefighters responded to fight the flames.

One of the businesses destroyed was the Buff the Nail Boutique.

The Clark County Fire Department said the investigation is ongoing.