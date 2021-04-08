Business bouncing back in Henderson’s Water Street District

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The crowds are coming back to Henderson’s Water Street District, the latest area in the valley to see an increase of people getting out of their homes.

“A lot more cars on the street and busier,” shared resident Scott Balderson.

Activity was bustling, even on a Thursday afternoon.

“We feel after both of us being vaccinated, that it’s time to go out and refuel the economy,” said visitor Scott Altman.

He and wife ate lunch at Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina. The restaurant is welcoming guests who want to get out and about.

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas and Cantina is also noticing more people recently visiting the district #8NN pic.twitter.com/V8oiYg26ED — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 8, 2021

“The foot traffic has started to pick up,” sad Juan Vasquez, owner of the cantina. He tells 8 News Now it’s coming close to pre-pandemic days. “Knock on wood, we’re definitely blessed, and business has been good for us, all things considering.”

Emerald Island Casino has hit the business jackpot recently, even with capacity restrictions.

“Our first quarter was the best quarter in our 18-year history,” shared Tim Brooks, co-owner of the casino.

WATCH: The Emerald Island Casino in the @WaterStDistrict notices a significant boost in business as more people start visiting the downtown Henderson area again #8NN pic.twitter.com/4b8XTy0ozZ — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 8, 2021

It exceeded his expectations about people returning to the area.

“We knew there was pent-up demand,” Brooks said, “however, we didn’t expect it to be that pent-up.”

The City of Henderson credits Lifeguard Arena opening and events like the Friday Night Music Series for creating interest. Despite the pandemic’s negative impact, it also gave downtown a chance to finish construction projects.

Friday night on Water Street, take a stroll to your favorite restaurants and bars, while enjoying live music! This week, the Friday Night Music Series features electric violinist Maria Bassil and Mundo Juillerat, "The Fly'n Hawaiian."

See you on Water Street Friday night! pic.twitter.com/MrZxpa7i2h — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) April 7, 2021

“In some ways, it allowed for us to be positioning ourselves for this increase in traffic,” said Anthony Molloy, manager of redevelopment for the city.

That includes Altman and others, who have a reason to visit.

The Friday Night Music Series is back now along Water Street, happening every Friday between 6-8 p.m.