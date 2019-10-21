Business aviation trade show bringing 25,000 attendees to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders are welcoming the world’s largest business aviation trade show to both the Henderson Executive Airport, and Las Vegas Convention Center this week; bringing with it about 25,000 attendees.

Attendees will have the opportunity to compare the latest business aircraft, products, technology, and services.

The National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 22-24.

The three-day long, high-volume conference will highlight the industry’s commitment to sustainability.

Ed Bolen, President and CEO of the NBAA, said Monday that Las Vegas is “a place with a celebrated past … is relentlessly focused on the future, [and] is a community that looks forward.”

While this is the eighth year the conference is being held at the Henderson Executive airport, it will be the first time in history the airport will make Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) available. SAF is a non-fossil power source that can reduce aviation’s carbon lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent.

Organizers say about 100 airplanes will load with the renewable fuel at this year’s event.

“The focus on the future combines mobility and sustainability and Las Vegas is continually working towards this,” said Bolen.

Thanks to officials from @ClarkCountyNV for the proclamation recognizing business aviation's efforts to promote sustainable aviation fuel, as well as #NBAA19's economic impact on the local economy. pic.twitter.com/HQvz8nQI7H — Edward Bolen (@EdwardBolen) October 21, 2019

According to LVCVA the trade show is expected to generate $40.5 million for the Las Vegas economy over the week.

For more information on the event, click here.