Business adapts to the pandemic, gives local entertainers platform to perform again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic forced many businesses to make tough decisions. That includes changing operations for one owner who wanted to help unemployed entertainers find work.

This business is in the historic Commercial Center on Sahara near Maryland.

It opened in June after adapting to the COVID-19 situation and noticing a need in the community.

Performer Rita Lim now takes the stage inside the “Vegas Room” — an intimate supper club giving Lim and other local performers a place to work.

“Entertainment right now is suffering a lot because not everybody is employed,” Lim said.

But this spot aims to change that.

Do you know about @TheVegasRoom ?! It is a supper club in the historic Commercial Center on Sahara near Maryland. It opened during the pandemic as a place for local entertainers to work and #LasVegas valley locals to enjoy live performances #8NN pic.twitter.com/KzqpDmeSxd — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) March 29, 2021

“It’s a platform of hope for so many, many talented people in this city to come do what they do best,” said Tom Michel.

Michel is president of the venue. He says last year forced him to change the business model and recognize a need.

“The Vegas Room actually was going to be a catering business until COVID hit and we had to kind of rejigger,” Michel said. “There was so much despair when it came to the entertainment community and so many talented people in this city, that we started doing livestreams from our house called ‘Live from the Vegas Room.'”

Following the governor easing pandemic restrictions, the Vegas Room gave performers a chance to work again in-person. After finding success, the owners are to expanding a few doors down.

“The Nevada Room is about 7,000 square feet. About a little less half of it will be dedicated to a piano bar, bistro,” Michel said.

Crews continue remodeling the space from a former Mexican restaurant. When done, Michel says the three venues plan to center around one idea.

“All focusing on local entertainment with a business that was built for locals,” Michel said.

That allows Lim and others to share their talents.

“I’m grateful for all the venues and supporters,” Lim said.

Michel expects the piano bistro to open soon and the Nevada Room in early summer.