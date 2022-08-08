LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Clark County School District students head back to class Monday, Aug. 8 for the new 2022-23 school year, and the day will be filled with excitement and challenges.

CCSD is hoping for a smooth start, and it began with the bus rollout from the Arville Transportation Yard near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue.

For buses to run in a more timely manner, a 30-minute change has been made to school start and dismissal times. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage CCSD has been seeing.

Last week, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara spoke with 8 News Now about the new school year and shortage concerns. He said the school district had 250 bus driver vacancies, but quickly filled most of those positions.

“It takes a lot of man hours to get our kids to school every single day, this is an entire enterprise,” said Dr. Jara.

There are over 1,300 bus routes around the Las Vegas valley and CCSD has a fleet of 1,900 school buses.

Dr. Jara mentioned that his priority this year is to have a certified educator in every classroom to offer students the best education possible.

“I have to take care of the kids, and that’s what my principals, staff, and my entire 42,000 employees are going to do. We are deploying every educator in the central office to our schools,” he said.

Dr. Jara made a stop at the transportation yard Monday as he began a long day of visits around the school district.