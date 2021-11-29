New video shows two men police say were involved in bus stop deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released surveillance video showing two suspects in a November 18 deadly shooting on the east side of the Las Vegas valley that left one man dead.

The shooting was reported around 2:49 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

According to Metro the victim was sitting at a bus stop when he was approached by two unidentified male suspects. The victim and one of the suspects got into a verbal dispute.

During the dispute, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspects fled the area, and the victim ran for help.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the two suspects captured on surveillance video near the scene of the shooting.

The victim ran to Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall for help and collapsed. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly encounter. No one has been taken into custody.

Police urge anyone with information to contact LVMPD Homicide Section (702) 828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.