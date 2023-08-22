LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bus routes from schools to Boys & Girls Clubs in southern Nevada that were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been restarted.

Officials say Boys & Girls Club worked with Nevada State Senator Roberta Lange, Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara, and the CCSD school board to resuscitate the program that includes 43 bus routes from 78 schools and can transport 430 children.

Bus driver Donna Ritchie says she is proud to drive kids to the Boys & Girls Club.

“I love kids,” Ritchie said. “Being a professional driver I want to make sure they’re safe and they get here and that they’re happy on top of it all.”

Club members say the new faces that come as part of the bus service restart are part of the excitement.

“There are a lot of new faces around here,” said Nyxon K.D., a club member. “I can’t wait to get to know them.”

Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, says the locations are not meant to be quiet or sterile. Club member Destiny L said the program is a stress reliever.

“It’s like my fun time after school,” Destiny said. “It’s a place I can go to have fun.”

“It’s got to be fun first,” said Bischel. “Safe, fun, then we can start layering on the program to really help them.”

Previously, staff had been transporting children to and from the clubs. Those individuals can now work with children, doing what Bischel says they were meant to do.

“What we’re trying to do is build character and leadership,” Bischel said.