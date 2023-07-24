LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Manuel and Patricia Oliver, joined by others in the fight to end gun violence across the nation.

Manuel and Patricia are the parents of 17-year-old, Joaquin Oliver, who was shot and killed at his high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018 have been traveling the country uniting gun violence survivors and remembering victims.

“My son is dead as he was shot four times,” Manuel said. “Since that day, my wife and I have been trying to bring awareness to prevent these things from happening,” he added.

However, in the midst of “Guac’s Magical Tour” named in honor of their son Joaquin, their tour bus was burglarized while parked overnight at the Virgin Hotel. They said the hotel has the security footage, but they have yet to see it.

“Someone stole the generator, and the hotel has the video,” he said. “They should be responsible and capable of solving that problem,” he added.

The Olivers filed a police report with police but said the setback won’t stop them from continuing their real mission.

“We are concerned about every single victim of gun violence beyond Joaquin. This is beyond, Parkland, Florida, Vegas it’s everywhere,” he added.

Fortunately, the family was able to get a new generator and get back on the road. Their next stop was Denver.

For more information on the family’s effort click HERE.