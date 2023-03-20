UPDATE: Police were able to a suspect into custody on Monday just after 10 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is accused of assaulting a bus driver prior to barricading himself on a bus in the southwest Las Vegas valley.
Police also stated that several officers were injured in the incident.
It happened on Monday just before 7 p.m. at Durango Drive and Blue Diamond.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police have shut down Durango just north of Blue Diamond.
In January, Metro police stopped a female passenger after she was accused of stealing an RTC bus in that same location.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.