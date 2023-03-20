UPDATE: Police were able to a suspect into custody on Monday just after 10 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is accused of assaulting a bus driver prior to barricading himself on a bus in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Police also stated that several officers were injured in the incident.

It happened on Monday just before 7 p.m. at Durango Drive and Blue Diamond.

Bus driver and officers injured at Blue Diamond and Durango Drive on March 20, 2023 (KLAS)

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police have shut down Durango just north of Blue Diamond.

In January, Metro police stopped a female passenger after she was accused of stealing an RTC bus in that same location.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.