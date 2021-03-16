Burning wood in fireplace sparks fire inside northwest valley home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burning wood inside a fireplace sparked a fire inside a northwest valley home on Monday. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the fireplace was “not manufactured” to burn wood.

The home sustained $30,000 in damages.

There are two types of fireplaces, according to the agency: those that can burn solid fuels such as wood or manufactured logs and those that only use natural gas. Both types of fireplaces and the chimneys are made differently.

How do you know which type of fireplace you have? On the front of the fireplace is a small metal plate with information about the make, model and type of fireplace. Those that can use logs will have SOLID stamped on it for solid fuels, the others will have GAS or NATURAL GAS indicating they only use only natural gas. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue recommends checking your fireplace to see what type you have.

REMINDER:

Regardless if it’s a SOLID or GAS fireplace, the damper should always be open when the fireplace is in use. The damper is a small trap door inside the fireplace at the top. The agency says you should always check to see that the damper is open before using the fireplace.