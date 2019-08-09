Burning Man crowd getting older, and they’ve always had money

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2006 file photo, The Man, a stick figured symbol of the Burning Man art festival, is silhouetted against a morning sunrise in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Burning Man organizers say the U.S. government wants to place unreasonable conditions on a proposal to expand the counter-culture festival’s capacity to 100,000, […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An informal census taken every year provides a look at who attends Burning Man. Hint: it’s not a bunch of starving artists.

Here are a few highlights:

Notice the shift over the past few year as the most common age group went from 25-29 to 30-34.

A bachelor’s degree is the norm. A graduate degree is very common.

And they can afford to travel in style to the remote site.

See the full survey here. BRC Census started in 2002 with the goal of learning more about the participants who make up Black Rock City, according to the website. And they are looking for volunteers.

The festival starts this year on Aug. 25 in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach in Northern Nevada.