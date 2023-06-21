LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend just might be the hottest night of the year and we’re not just talking about the weather.

This Saturday, June 24, The Burn Foundation’s Flashpoint Firefighter Bachelor Auction returns to Kaos at The Palms Casino Resort, where firefighters will be “burning it up” for a good cause.

The event will bring together active firefighter men and women from across the Las Vegas Valley, who are stepping up to captivate hearts.

The event will start at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased online until Thursday.

At the 19th annual auction, each participant will be showcasing their unique talents and entertainment in order to garner bids to support The Burn Foundation’s four essential programs and initiatives.

Funds raised will support the foundation’s impactful initiatives “After the Fire is Out,” “Burn Survivor Initiative,” “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive,” and “Save a Life.”

“After the Fire is Out” is a program that provides support to burn survivors during their path to recovery.

The “Burn Survivor Initiative” offers assistance and resources to those affected by burn injuries to help them receive the care and support they need to rebuild their lives.

The Burn Foundation’s “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive” helps to bring joy to children who have experienced hardships. The program delivers much-needed toys and gifts to brighter their days.

The “Save a Life” initiative extends a helping hand to families, fire victims, and survivors of catastrophic events, with the goal of doubling the impact made in the past two years.