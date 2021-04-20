Burlesque icon Tempest Storm dies at 93 in Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The burlesque community has lost one of its darlings. Tempest Storm, born Annie Blanche Banks in 1928, passed away at her Las Vegas home Tuesday evening.

She was 93.

Her longtime manager, Harvey Robbins, confirmed her passing, saying in a news release, “She passed peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side.”

She was known widely as “The Queen of Exotic Dangers.” The release says she had links to the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, and President John F. Kennedy.

Tempest will be buried in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. Funds are being raised for it, and you can donate here. They say they’re working to have her buried by costar Bettie Page and longtime friend Dixie Evans.