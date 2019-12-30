Burglar shot and killed by homeowner identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the burglar that was shot and killed by a homeowner on Saturday morning. According to police, Justin Smith, 30, broke into a southeast valley home located near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road.

Police say Smith broke open the glass sliding door at the back of the house and that is when the female homeowner grabbed a handgun. She then reportedly shot the suspect after he allegedly lunged toward her.

Officials say Smith ran away, got in a car, began driving and then crashed the car two blocks away from the home. When police found him, he had one gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s office says the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the right arm and chest area.

Police are calling the incident self-defense at this time.