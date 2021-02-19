Burger joint throws down ‘Drive-In Theater Chucky Challenge’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If the Heart Attack Grill wasn’t enough to send you into cardiac arrest, Jon Basso has another burger joint that might get you.

Snappy Burger‘s menu isn’t as disturbing as its idea of entertainment: a partnership with Nightmare Toys collectibles for the “Drive-In Theater Chucky Challenge.”

“Can you watch the whole movie?” asks an advertisement for the event, which invites guests to watch a Chucky movie … with the disturbing doll in the back seat of your car … holding a “sharp knife.” Oh, and they’ll cover your rear view mirror so you can’t see what Chucky might be up to.

Basso is famous for the downtown Las Vegas Heart Attack Grill, but now has Snappy Burger at 101 N. Decatur, just north of U.S. Highway 95, near Western High School. It’s a “blend of 1950s style entertainment built into modern shipping containers. Locals can enjoy great retro television shows and late night classic horror films from the comfort of their own car.”

The Chucky event started Thursday night, and continues tonight and Saturday (Feb. 18-20). Four showings each night are scheduled for 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“We supply the doll … you supply the courage,” the event advertisement says.

“Our patrons are challenged to sit through the whole movie knowing the danger that lurks just behind them. They better enjoy the movie because it might be their last!”

Nightmare Toys is a collectible and toy store at 1309 S. Commerce St. It carries items including Freddyy Krueger, Chucky and Michael Myers.