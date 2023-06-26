LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A unique form of cardio is being offered at a southwest Las Vegas valley fitness studio.

According to Aerial Athletica, Bungee Fit uses a sturdy, low-rigged bungee harness to enable participants to bounce, spin, jump, and glide just above the floor, seemingly defying gravity. The result is a “weightless joy,” according to the gym, and a workout that enables core control and cardiovascular fitness for users.

“In addition to being cardio this is gonna work our legs and feet as well our ankles — help our stability and also help with balance,” said Joi Cox, an instructor at Aerial Athletica.

Classes are available for $38, and last an hour and 15 minutes. Membership prices are available as well. Aerial Athletica is located at 5165 Rousso Rd. Unit D, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Classes are available for online booking at the studio’s website.