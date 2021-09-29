Bump stocks targeted again as Titus introduces new effort to ban devices

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington. The controversial device was used […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) has introduced legislation to ban bump stocks — devices that effectively convert some semiautomatic weapons to fully automatic — and loopholes that allow them.

The move comes two days before Las Vegas remembers 1 October — four years since a gunman killed 60 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history on Oct. 1, 2017.

The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed 58 people that Sunday night. Two more people have died since of injuries received in the shooting.

“As we mark four years since the tragic events of 1 October, my thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and with the professionals who cared for them. It’s time to make our country safer for all of us and for future generations by answering the nation’s call for action on gun violence prevention,” Titus said in a Wednesday news release.

Organizations including bradyunited.org and giffords.org are supporting the effort by Titus.

Related Content Bump stock manufacturer seeks Las Vegas shooter’s estate

Previous attempts to ban bump stocks have failed. While bans have been put in place, courts have blocked the bans.

“Machine guns have been illegal in the U.S. for decades. Yet bump stocks have allowed gun manufacturers to circumnavigate the law to produce fully automatic weapons like the ones used on 1 October. Closing The Bump Stock Loophole Act builds on proven existing law by requiring bump stocks to be registered under the National Firearms Act, subjecting these dangerous devices to the strictest of regulation,” Titus said.

The bill would regulate bump stocks like machine guns, meaning that they must be registered with ATF under the National Firearms Act, and it would generally be illegal to manufacture, sell, or possess new bump stocks for civilian use.

Bump stocks that are already in existence would not have to be destroyed, but would have to be registered with ATF within one year of the bill’s enactment.

The legislation targets any effort to increase the rate of gunfire by eliminating the need for each single function of the trigger.

“Congressional action is critically needed to address this epidemic of gun violence. On behalf of the families of those lost and the survivors of the 1 October massacre, Pulse nightclub, El Paso, Newtown, Parkland, and countless other incidents of gun violence that occur every day in communities across the country, we must take real, commonsense action to prevent future tragedies and make our communities safer.”