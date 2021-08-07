Bullhead City police lieutenant dies following ‘prolonged fight’ with COVID-19

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police are mourning the loss of one of their lieutenants this weekend.

Lieutenant Nick Sessions passed away Friday night “after a prolonged fight against COVID-19 and the complications that followed,” the department noted in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Lt. Sessions, who served the department for more than 22 years, “put his all into helping others,” BHCPD said.

“He epitomized pride, dedication, honor and commitment… Everywhere he worked, Lt. Sessions gained the respect and friendship of all who knew him.”

Sessions began his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer with LaVerne, CA Police Department in 1993 after briefly serving in the U.S. Army.

He performed numerous duties after joining the BHCPD in 1999, including working in the traffic section and narcotics section. He was a school resource officer, supervisor in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, patrol commander, SWAT team leader, and tactical commander.

He was awarded Officer of the Year in 2001 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008.

“To the Sessions family, you will always be part of our Bullhead City Police Department family. We will be there for you in the days, weeks and months to come. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this time as they adjust to this devastating loss,” the department said.