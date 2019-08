BULLHEAD CITY, ARIZ. (KLAS) — Law enforcement in Mohave County are on the scene of a serious incident that was initially thought to be an active shooter situation in Bullhead City, Arizona. The Bullhead City Police Department has since downgraded the call, so police are no longer investigating an active shooter call.

Emergency personnel responded, and everyone was evacuated from the Lowes in Bullhead City. Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was released.