Bullhead City police arrest man for sexually abusing a juvenile with disabilities

BULLHEAD CITY, Arizona (KLAS) — A level 3 sex offender was arrested Monday for sexually abusing a juvenile with disabilities, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

Jose Luis Rosales, 54, was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman on charges of sexual abuse following an incident Sunday at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Highway 95.

Police say a woman reported that her 15-year-old disabled grandson was working at the restaurant to help wash dishes. An employee reportedly witnessed sexual misconduct between Rosales, who also works as a dishwasher, and the 15-year-old victim.

The department opened up an investigation and conducted several interviews before arresting Rosales.