LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Bullhead City, Arizona, police officer was killed in a collision Monday morning, according to a police department Facebook post.

Officer Belarmino Diaz was involved in a crash with another vehicle while off-duty, a statement said. Bullhead City is across the Colorado River from Laughlin, about 95 miles south of Las Vegas.

The crash occurred on Aztec Road.

Diaz is shown in an April 27, 2023, photo on the Bullhead City Police Department’s Facebook page at a special swearing-in ceremony. “Officer Diaz joins us from the Fort Mojave Tribal PD,” it says.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the family of the other driver. The investigation is being handled by the Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department,” the post said. Another post indicates Diaz had a dual role in Bullhead City and the Fort Mohave Tribal Police.

No additional details were provided.