Bullhead City man charged in death of grandmother’s best friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man is charged with first degree murder in the death of his grandmother’s best friend in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Chester Grant Pollard Espinoza was arrested Sunday, according to a Bullhead City Police Department news release. He has been booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

🚨UPDATE🚨- The victim has died from her injuries in the shooting. Police arrested Chester Pollard Espinoza, 24, for first degree murder. For more details ➡️ https://t.co/AucsXr8Ni3 https://t.co/v1EGtS7Kod pic.twitter.com/UpgGRIlNCv — BHCPD (@BhcpdNews) August 31, 2020

Pollard Espinoza was initially charged with attempted murder, but 67-year-old Katherine Louise Humula died Sunday night after she was flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

Police were called to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon when Humula was taken there with life-threatening injuries.

Investigating officers learned that Pollard Espinoza lived with his grandmother and Humula in the 1100 block of Zircon Avenue in Bullhead City.

Pollard Espinoza reportedly considered Humula as his “aunt,” but he thought she was evil, according to police.

According to police, he shot her once, and when she tried to flee, he shot her in the head. Pollard Espinoza’s grandmother drove Humula to the hospital.