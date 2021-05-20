Bullhead City man arrested after man shot in chest outside Fort Mohave Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old Bullhead City man was arrested on a second degree murder charge after an argument outside a Walmart ended with a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Jim Douglas Mosier was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Detention Facility.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Larry Burton Marcum, 41, of Bullhead City confronted Mosier at the Walmart in Fort Mohave, located at 5210 S. Highway 95, just south of Bullhead City. The argument was reportedly over Mosier’s “reckless” driving as he rode his motorcycle on U.S. 95.

According to police, Marcum “observed Mosier pull into the front of Wal-Mart and park, at which time Marcum confronted Mosier about his driving behavior. The two engaged in a verbal altercation in front of the business, during which time Mosier pulled out a handgun and held it down to his side. The argument continued, at which time Marcum also pulled out a handgun and held it to his side. After a short time, Marcum placed his handgun back into his pocket.”

Marcum was going to kick Mosier, police said.

“Mosier then raised his gun and fired one shot at Marcum, striking him in the upper chest area,” according to officers.

When Marcum immediately fell to the ground, Mosier holstered his handgun and called 911 with his cell phone.

Bystanders performed first aid on Marcum until medical personnel arrived.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives, along with Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the scene.

Marcum was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses and reviewed video surveillance at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.