Bullet-maker takes plea in Las Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man whose home-loaded bullets were found in a suite where a gunman unleashed the Las Vegas Strip massacre two years ago has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally manufacturing ammunition.

Douglas Haig admitted Tuesday that he made tracer and armor-piercing bullets at home in Mesa, Arizona, and sold them under a business called Specialized Military Ammunition.

The 57-year-old aerospace engineer wasn’t accused of a direct role in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at an open-air music festival.

Haig’s plea avoided a trial. He is free pending sentencing Feb. 19. He could get probation or up to about two years in federal prison.

Defense attorney Marc Victor maintained that Haig couldn’t get a fair trial before a jury in trauma-scarred Las Vegas.