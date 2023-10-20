LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship takes over T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after an 11-event season.

Over the weekend, riders and bulls will be filtering into the arena for the three-day event that fans say has created a buzz both inside and outside the bull-riding community. Dana White, CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, announced that his bull Twisted Steel would be bucking at the Saturday event.

“Hopefully, this [Twisted Steel] becomes big,” White told PBR.com. “And, of course, my first bull to make it into the PBR, it’s the same exact weekend as Abu Dhabi fight, so I can’t even be here for it. But I’m hoping he does well.”

The sport has drawn audiences worldwide, in part by the athleticism of its riders. One of those athletes, Colten Fritzlan, 23 of Rifle, Colorado, said his regiment keeps him in the gym, and keeps him practicing.

“If Michael Jordan wants to be a better basketball player, he’s gonna go and play more basketball,” Fritzlan said, adding that the team-based nature of the weekend’s competition doesn’t necessarily alter the rider’s approach.

“It’s the same thing for me,” Fritzlan said. “I have to stay on my bulls for me to win.”

As for the event, the 23-year-old said it’s the big time.

“We’re in Vegas, this is the finals, so just be looking for a […] great competition,” he said

More information on the event is available on the PBR website.