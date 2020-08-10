Building your job resume while unemployed

A woman deposits her resume in one of the boxes provided at a job fair called Occupy A Desk in New York’s Zuccotti Park Monday, Dec. 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Nevada’s unemployment rate at nearly 27%, there are a lot of people looking for a job. Experts say there are things you can do right now — at home — to build your resume.

8 News Now spoke to Sonia Petkewich from Taurean Consulting in Las Vegas and she offered some advice.

Keep track of your job search

Keep up your skill set such as learning computer programs that might be needed for a jobs

Practice interviewing so you are prepared and less nervous

“Ask yourself or have someone ask you questions like how would you handle this situation? What would you do if this happened? What are your strengths, what are your weaknesses? Just be in the practice of saying those things out loud so that when it comes up in an interview you’re not so nervous because you really want a job,” Petkewich said.

Instead of having the same resume for each job, look at the posting carefully, and tailor your resume for each one.

“That resume that you have may be perfect for the job that you had, but not the job that you’re going for. So, it’s important to read the job description. Say project management skills are really important in the job description, then move those up on your resume,” she said.

Finally, Petkewich said don’t dismiss a job just because of the salary or description. A lot of jobs have changed with work from home, so it’s still worth applying and getting more information.