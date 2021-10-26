Building material shortage delays new home construction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are waiting for your new home to be built, you could be waiting for a lot longer than you had previously expected.

Supply shortages are causing delays in the home building industry and they could soon be getting worse.

Some people are having to wait several weeks to several months to begin building.

Not only do these delays create headaches for homebuyers, but also home builders.

Cyndi Koester’s parents are building a new home in Mesquite and like many families, they are facing delays.

“Back in June, they were told 6 months,” Koester tells 8 News Now. “The end of July went to eight months and now they are running eight to 10 months.”

Koester says her family is now living in an Air BNB which is ramping up their costs.

These delays with construction are happening to many homebuilders.

Nat Hodgson from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association says a lot of materials come from overseas and are stuck on ships at the port.

“Windows, plastic, appliances you name it, garage doors, I mean garage doors we are trying to finish people’s houses and you can’t move them in because there is no garage doors,” says Hodgson.

The shortage means move-in dates for homeowners are getting pushed back and homebuyers are looking for places to live in a rental market that is already tough.

“We have quite a few California buyers, they have sold it they have come out here and are getting ready to close on their house here with a date and the house is done except a couple things of material they are missing,” added Hodgson.

He also says this shortage is pushing some builders to ask building departments to allow some buyers to move into homes that are not finished yet.

The issue won’t fix itself overnight and he says it could get worse within the next two months.

“When you fix the port issue you need to get the product on the trucks,” Hodgson added.

If you do plan to build a new home in the near future industry experts urge you to have a little bit of flexibility on your move-in dates.

Hodgson also suggests keeping in touch with the home builder you are working with as much as possible, to get a heads up when a delay could be expected.