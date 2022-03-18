LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The month of March is National Women’s History Month and 8 News Now is honoring women and organizations that have made a big impact in the community.

The Professional Women in Building Council is hoping to attract more female students into the industry.

Gabrielle Squillante is a student who earned the Building Hope Scholarship from the council and says it helped her achieve her dream job.

“Civil engineering alone is a lot of math and a lot of people. You get to talk with a lot of people and coordinate and work with everyone with each of the designs,” she said.

Squillante says it’s been a year since she landed her dream job at Taney Engineering, however getting there was no easy task.

“My mom would tell me no matter what you need to intern. I was getting frustrated because everyone was getting A’s in their exams and I got C’s because I didn’t have the time to study. I am so glad my mom told me to do that because the networking was huge,” she added.

Squillante’s mother works in the construction industry and encouraged her daughter to apply for the scholarship, which has helped shape her career.

“The woman in PWB are something else when it comes to support. I can go to any of these women and ask them intense questions – I don’t know how to navigate this type of situation and I know they take it serious,” she tells 8 News Now.

The scholarship is geared towards helping young women financially advance in their education and training and in building industry-related fields.

Squillante credits the scholarship and support from the council in helping her and other women play a vital role in an otherwise male-driven industry.

She has some advice for those seeking a similar path into the industry.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions. There is so much to learn and so many people that are incredibly supportive and happy to teach and number two, network,” She tells 8 News Now.

Some of the qualifications for the scholarship are listed below.

Applicants must be a full or part time student at a college, university or trade school

Applicants must be pursing an education in a building related course of study or vocational trade program

The deadline to apply for the Building Hope Scholarship is April 30. For those interested in applying or for more information on how to apply click HERE.