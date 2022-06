LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley.

The fire started just before 8:30 a.m. in a building in the 4000 block of Bertsos Drive.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley. (Courtesy: Airborne Imagery)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley. (KLAS)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley. (KLAS)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley. (KLAS)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley. (KLAS)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire near Palms Casino Resort Wednesday morning in the southwest valley. (KLAS)

The fire was reportedly put out around 11 a.m. There have been no reported injuries so far.

No other information about the cause has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.