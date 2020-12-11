Building a school community through a student TV show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — These days of distance learning can feel long and lonely.

“How does the school develop culture when the members of that community don’t actually meet at the school,” said Ryan Dwyer, a teacher, librarian and bookmaster.

Woodbury Middle School wanted to reach out to isolated students and find a way for them to still feel connected to community.

“Doing a school TV show would bring everyone together in the same time, in the same place,” Dwyer said.

“I communicate to the community and my school, while not actually being there,” said eighth grader Lizbeth Ramirez.

The weekly broadcast is anchored by students.

“I’m really proud of it,” Ramirez said.

The Longhorn TV broadcast is wide-ranging from basic announcements, to contests and trivia. They also talk about student awards, student needs, Nevada history and even a joke of the week.

“My favorite segment is the joke of the week because my friends, when they see it, it brings joy to their faces,” Ramirez said.

Students even have a chance to introduce their pets and there’s a weekly challenge, including expressing what you’re grateful for.

The kids are alone, but during the broadcast, their school community speaks and listens together.

“The best part is being able to represent the school and help bring things alive,” she said.

“Them performing. It brings so much joy to my heart,” Dwyer said.