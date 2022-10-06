Salt & Straw Ice Cream is planning to open a shop early in 2024 in the southwest valley. (Salt & Straw Ice Cream)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If ice cream with candied bugs — real bugs — or flavored with olive oil appeals to your palate, then you’re going to love when Salt & Straw Ice Cream comes to the southwest valley early next year.

The ice cream shop that boasts curiously delicious flavors is planning a store at UnCommons, the commercial development on South Durango Drive, south of the 215 Beltway, in Rhodes Ranch.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream co-founders Tyler Malek and Kim Malek. (Salt & Straw Ice Cream)

Salt & Straw says in a Thursday news release it will hire more than 25 people to staff its newest shop and offer “extensive training programs in hospitality, food safety and leadership.” Benefits include access to affordable, high-quality health care; family leave; employee assistance; disability insurance, and paid time off for both full-time and part-time employees, the release said.

Started in 2011 by cousins Kim Malek and Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw has 30 stores in Washington, California, Oregon and Florida.

Its menus feature 12 classic flavors — one of which is Arbequina Olive Oil — and then a rotating monthly selection. For example, this month’s Halloween offerings include Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawler Critters (with, yes, real bugs) and Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread.

For those with more traditional desires, there’s a Double-Fold Vanilla (twice as many vanilla beans than your average vanilla) and Sea Salt with Carmel Ribbons.

Shops also offer a Pup Cup for four-legged customers.

As for the name, it’s a reference to how ice cream was first made in 1700s, with salt being added to ice as it was churned with cream in a bucket. The bucket was then packed into straw until the contents hardened.