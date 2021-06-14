Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas to reopen on July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas will reopen with its all-you-can-eat experience on Thursday, July 1.

The Buffet, which has been closed since September 2020, will return with a revamped menu and a new entrance.

It will have 16 food stations, including an all-new eggs Benedict station featuring selections such as Lobster Benedict, Smoked Salmon Lox Benedict and Corncake & Spinach Benedict, to name a few.

The menu includes classic breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites:

Pancake station: flavors range from Red Velvet Chocolate Chip to Buttermilk & Vanilla Bean

Mexican station: Carne Asada, Chicken Mole, Mexican Street Corn, Green Chile & Cheese Tamales, Chorizo & Eggs and other staples

Southern Italian station: Lasagna alla Bolognese, Grandma’s Baked Meatballs, Potato Gnocchi with Littleneck Clams and Crispy Chicken Parmesan

BBQ station: BBQ Pork & Beef Ribs, Dry-Rubbed Rotisserie Chicken, Honey Glazed Cornbread, Baby Corn Skillet, Smoky Mac & Cheese and more

Dessert station: Fresh Crepes are made upon request. Compotes include peach, strawberry and mixed berry, while other toppings include banana and Nutella. Unlimited ice cream will also be available.

When it reopens, The Buffet will offer guests the option for reservations, and the ability to pay directly at the table.

Hours of operation:

Thursday through Monday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast ($38.99 per person) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch ($45.99 per person) 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner ($64.99 per person)

Weekend brunch: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($48.99 per person) Endless pours are also available for an additional $24.99 per person for guests age 21 and up.

Children age two and under are welcome to dine for free, with children age three to nine welcome for half price

For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.