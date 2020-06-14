Buffalo teen gets job offer from Mayor Brown after protest clean up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown is highlighting the work of a local teen, who help the Queen City heal in the wake of civil unrest.

Nearly two weeks ago protests turned violent on Bailey Avenue, but Antonio Gwynn Jr. came out at 2 a.m. and spent 10 hours cleaning up his neighborhood.

“Well just seeing everything was just torn up and just destructed and I didn’t like the site of it and I just decided to do something,” Gwynn Jr. said.

To reward him for his work, Mayor Brown offered him a job in the city’s Building Department once he officially graduates high school.

Organizations and businesses across Western New York have been thanking Antonio for his selflessness.

The 18-year-old already has received a 2004 Ford Mustang from an admirer. Medaille College in Buffalo offered him a full scholarship to attend their university.