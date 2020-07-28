Buffalo Soldiers Day honors Black Nevadans who have served their country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday marks Nevada’s second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day. Those soldiers were African-Americans who served in the U.S. Army and were some of the first national park rangers. The regiments were formed on July 28, 1866.

In 2019, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill that designated the day as Buffalo Soldiers Day.

While the Calvary regiments fought on the western frontier. The soldiers also served in other parts of America and even in Cuba, Mexico and the Philippines.

The Black soldiers were nicknamed “Buffalo Soldiers” by the Native Americans against whom they fought, because of their reputation for toughness and bravery in battle and the buffalo fur coats they wore in the winter.

Veterans and others gathered Tuesday at the Grant Sawyer building where congressional representatives presented certificates of recognition.

“We really love it, we thank the governor for doing it. He is the first governor to do something like this for the Buffalo Soldiers in the whole United States,” said John John Everet, vice president of Southern Nevada Buffalo Soldiers 1st Calvary.

“Service to my country is something I’m glad I did,” said Thomas Waters, U.S. Air Force veteran. “I’m still grateful and proud of it.”

Sixteen Black men and women from the various armed forces are featured in a commemorative calendar with each month sharing a different story of a veteran.

If you’d like to obtain a calendar, you can contact the Nevada Department of Veteran Services Office.